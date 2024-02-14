Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 6,700 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC cut its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth $46,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 43.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 17,398 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% in the second quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 23,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 32.4% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 93,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 22,974 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $66.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.59 and a 200-day moving average of $72.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 71.88, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 154.84%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

See Also

