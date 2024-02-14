Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 9,400 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lowered its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 28.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its position in Ross Stores by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,048 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Ross Stores by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 783 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in Ross Stores by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 27,898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $144.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $146.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.05.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ross Stores

About Ross Stores

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.