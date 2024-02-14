Cornerstone Advisors LLC Takes $2.78 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,500 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skba Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the third quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 39,320 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,417,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter worth $1,263,000. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the third quarter worth $2,050,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 25.0% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 7,087 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in FedEx by 26.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,139 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $236.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.51 and its 200 day moving average is $254.39. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.83 and a fifty-two week high of $285.53.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Melius raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stephens cut their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FedEx

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.