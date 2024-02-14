Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1037 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.2% annually over the last three years.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:CRF opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.25. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $8.56.
Institutional Trading of Cornerstone Total Return Fund
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cornerstone Total Return Fund
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Kraft Heinz stock builds value for shareholders: buy on the dip
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- When does Tesla stock become too cheap to ignore?
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Wall Street is surprisingly most bullish on these 3 Nasdaq stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.