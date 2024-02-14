Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1037 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.2% annually over the last three years.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CRF opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.25. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $8.56.

Institutional Trading of Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,002,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 232,126 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 499,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after buying an additional 224,765 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 488,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 112,002 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,553,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 171,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

