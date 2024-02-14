Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Rating Increased to Buy at Loop Capital

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $65.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $57.00. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CTVA. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

NYSE CTVA opened at $53.63 on Monday. Corteva has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $64.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of 52.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.62 and a 200 day moving average of $49.07.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 70.6% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Corteva by 234.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

