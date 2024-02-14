Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,966 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 646 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 1,316 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of COST stock traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $717.65. 424,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,006,666. The company has a market cap of $318.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $674.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $602.19. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $465.33 and a 12 month high of $728.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total transaction of $1,700,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,750.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $16,529,103. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total value of $1,700,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,750.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,194 shares of company stock valued at $10,420,927 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $665.00 to $749.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $659.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on COST

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.