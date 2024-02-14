Coterra Energy Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:CTRA)

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Coterra Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Coterra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Coterra Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.07.

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $24.08 on Monday. Coterra Energy has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.11 and its 200-day moving average is $26.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 113,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.0% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 122,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 216.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 25.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the second quarter worth $10,045,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

