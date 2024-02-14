CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CPS Technologies stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. CPS Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average of $2.55. The firm has a market cap of $35.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Trading of CPS Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPSH. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in CPS Technologies by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in CPS Technologies by 291.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 48,725 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

