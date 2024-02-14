CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSHFree Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CPS Technologies stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. CPS Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average of $2.55. The firm has a market cap of $35.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Trading of CPS Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPSH. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in CPS Technologies by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in CPS Technologies by 291.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 48,725 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

