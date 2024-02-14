Crocs (CROX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect Crocs to post earnings of $2.37 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Crocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $106.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.94 and its 200 day moving average is $95.25. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on CROX shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Crocs from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Crocs from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.38.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $733,463.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 73,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $733,463.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 73,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $325,395.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,485,514 in the last three months. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crocs

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP grew its position in Crocs by 245.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 249 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Crocs by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Crocs by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Crocs by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

