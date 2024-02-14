Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Holdings Lifted by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,643,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,605,440,000 after buying an additional 258,811 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Crown Castle by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,907,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,382,170,000 after buying an additional 279,702 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Crown Castle by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,823,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,347,178,000 after buying an additional 1,780,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Crown Castle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,538,658,000 after buying an additional 203,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,076,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,262,045,000 after buying an additional 2,398,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI opened at $105.23 on Wednesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCI. HSBC began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.73.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

