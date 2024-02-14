CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.57) Per Share

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of CyberArk Software in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 9th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger expects that the technology company will earn ($0.57) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CyberArk Software’s current full-year earnings is ($1.70) per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CYBR. Mizuho boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stephens increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.91.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $263.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.89. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $120.11 and a 52 week high of $283.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

