CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2028 Earnings of $2.18 Per Share (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 earnings estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 13th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CymaBay Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.95) per share.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

CBAY has been the subject of several other reports. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.50 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. William Blair cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CymaBay Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.15.

CymaBay Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CBAY stock opened at $32.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 22.76 and a current ratio of 22.76. CymaBay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $32.24. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -34.91 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 18,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $435,599.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 18,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $435,599.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $355,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,297,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,439 shares of company stock valued at $3,383,541 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CymaBay Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBAY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 72,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 6.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 96.9% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.