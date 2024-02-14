CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CBAY. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.50 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CymaBay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.15.

Shares of CBAY opened at $32.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 22.76 and a current ratio of 22.76. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $32.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -34.91 and a beta of 0.28.

In related news, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,297,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,297,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 18,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $435,599.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,439 shares of company stock valued at $3,383,541 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 72,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 96.9% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

