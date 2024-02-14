Danaos’ (DAC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Danaos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Danaos Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DAC traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,909. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Danaos has a 1 year low of $51.19 and a 1 year high of $80.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.53.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The shipping company reported $7.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.63 by ($0.37). Danaos had a net margin of 59.29% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $239.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.31 million. Research analysts forecast that Danaos will post 29.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaos during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaos by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaos by 45.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 524 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Danaos during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaos by 34.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 808 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of March 7, 2023, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

