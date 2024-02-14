Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Raised to $155.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Truist Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.71% from the company’s previous close.

DDOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Datadog from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.37.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG opened at $131.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.77. Datadog has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $138.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,097.24, a P/E/G ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.73 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Datadog will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In other news, President Amit Agarwal sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $1,288,900.86. Following the sale, the president now owns 247,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,852,951.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Amit Agarwal sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $1,288,900.86. Following the sale, the president now owns 247,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,852,951.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,879,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 835,304 shares of company stock worth $100,154,169. Insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Datadog by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 5.3% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

See Also

