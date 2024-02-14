Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.33 to $0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $587 million to $591 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $586.80 million. Datadog also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.380-1.440 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on DDOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Datadog from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Datadog from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Guggenheim began coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Datadog from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.87.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $131.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $62.60 and a fifty-two week high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Datadog’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Datadog will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $9,613,609.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,574,159.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $9,613,609.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,574,159.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 10,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 146,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,304,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 835,304 shares of company stock valued at $100,154,169 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

