David W. Grzebinski Sells 18,000 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total transaction of $1,537,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,399 shares in the company, valued at $5,673,130.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kirby Trading Up 0.8 %

Kirby stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.36. The company had a trading volume of 101,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $64.92 and a 12-month high of $87.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $799.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.70 million. Kirby had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kirby

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Kirby by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Kirby by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 22,533 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kirby by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 44,785 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 404 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Kirby in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kirby currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kirby

About Kirby

(Get Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.