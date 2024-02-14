Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DENN. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Denny’s from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Denny’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of DENN stock opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72. Denny’s has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $13.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.02 million, a PE ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.99.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 88.90% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Denny’s’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Denny’s will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Denny’s in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Denny’s by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Denny’s by 100.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Denny’s by 37.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Denny’s by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brand in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Denny's and Other. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

