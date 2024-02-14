Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Oppenheimer

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DENN. Wedbush lowered their target price on Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denny’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.36.

Denny’s Price Performance

DENN traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.23. 415,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,790. Denny’s has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $12.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.99.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 88.90% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Denny’s will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Denny’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DENN. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 4th quarter worth $12,380,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,166,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,913 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the second quarter worth $7,813,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,407,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,959,000 after acquiring an additional 510,696 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the first quarter worth $5,321,000. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brand in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Denny's and Other. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

Featured Stories

