Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Lowers Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $4.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,256.29. 582,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,639,993. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,138.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $970.50. The firm has a market cap of $588.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $572.10 and a 52 week high of $1,295.97.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,250.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,005.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

