Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 1,132 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 51.1% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 46,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 15,666 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,422,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,635,000 after acquiring an additional 16,817 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth about $13,005,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 3.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,102,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,259,000 after acquiring an additional 62,424 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 15.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 214,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 28,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYF traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,470,040. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.62. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.72.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $283,964.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,995.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $283,964.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,995.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $174,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,460 shares of company stock worth $477,302. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

