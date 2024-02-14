Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 289 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Progressive were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $840,885,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $802,968,000. Meritage Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,590,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $871,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 86.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,543,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $336,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $1,005,116.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,821,329.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $1,005,116.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at $78,821,329.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,862 shares of company stock worth $18,747,693 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Progressive stock traded up $5.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.48. The stock had a trading volume of 512,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,600. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $187.82. The firm has a market cap of $109.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PGR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PGR

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.