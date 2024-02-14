Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 5,734 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,734 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in AT&T were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,258,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,219,000 after acquiring an additional 383,015 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.65.

AT&T Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,070,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,906,797. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $121.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 56.63%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

