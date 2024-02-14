Deutsche Bank AG Buys 1,267,534 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,305,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,267,534 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $114,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 998.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 367.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Down 1.7 %

EPRT stock opened at $24.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.75. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.61%.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 16,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $418,047.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,822,305.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 17,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $449,259.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,710,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 16,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $418,047.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,822,305.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,631 shares of company stock worth $2,323,477 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.75 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.94.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

