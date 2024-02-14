Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 954,255 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 222,754 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 1.07% of Owens Corning worth $130,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter worth $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 78.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Down 1.4 %

Owens Corning stock opened at $147.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.47. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $160.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.33 and a 200-day moving average of $138.93.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.49%.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total transaction of $100,757.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,764,342.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total value of $100,757.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,587 shares in the company, valued at $5,764,342.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $1,397,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,696 shares in the company, valued at $41,417,214.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,465 shares of company stock valued at $1,607,085 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OC. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $116.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.80.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

