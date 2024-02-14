Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,031,350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 243,480 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.65% of Skyworks Solutions worth $101,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4,721.2% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 124,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,763,000 after acquiring an additional 121,760 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,741,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $171,675,000 after acquiring an additional 338,820 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 321,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,662,000 after acquiring an additional 9,692 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 16,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 5,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $497,377.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,095.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 5,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $497,377.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,095.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Summit Insights cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $103.38 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $122.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.42. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.40.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.23%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.