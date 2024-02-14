Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 883,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,938 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.26% of Kimberly-Clark worth $106,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426,568 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $441,478,000. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13,781.2% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,763,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,102,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,765 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 1.3 %

KMB opened at $118.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.77%.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMB. Piper Sandler began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America cut Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.14.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

