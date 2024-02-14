Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,219,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,898 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.53% of Yum China worth $123,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YUMC. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in Yum China by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 250,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after purchasing an additional 146,410 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Yum China by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 407,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after acquiring an additional 20,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $647,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,601.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $647,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,601.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $185,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,952.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on YUMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.63.

Yum China Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $39.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.36.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Yum China’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

