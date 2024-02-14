Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 283,815 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,300,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 283,815 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $110,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 41.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRC opened at $42.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.35. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.22 and a 1 year high of $45.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.24 and its 200 day moving average is $39.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.14%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities cut Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.91.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,037 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 338 tenants operating in 37 industries.

