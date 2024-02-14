Deutsche Bank AG Raises Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 12,894.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,304,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,294,002 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 1.12% of XPO worth $97,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandbar Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in XPO by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 17,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO in the 3rd quarter worth about $641,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of XPO by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of XPO by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 17,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of XPO by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 9,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of XPO from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of XPO from $96.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.40.

NYSE XPO opened at $116.20 on Wednesday. XPO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.02 and a 52 week high of $122.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.59.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. XPO had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

