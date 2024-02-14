Deutsche Bank AG Sells 10,788 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 573,815 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 10,788 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.25% of Norfolk Southern worth $113,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $209.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TD Cowen cut Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.94.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 1.5 %

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $250.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $256.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $235.78 and its 200 day moving average is $216.05.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 67.33%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.