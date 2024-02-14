Deutsche Bank AG Sells 152,006 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,551,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,006 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $123,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 75.4% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.07.

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $24.08 on Wednesday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.11 and a 200 day moving average of $26.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

