Deutsche Bank AG Sells 16,857 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,857 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.29% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $104,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. S&CO Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 91,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,199,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,700,000 after acquiring an additional 7,812 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX opened at $555.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.18, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $542.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $491.08. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.50 and a 1 year high of $579.68.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The business had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,288 shares of company stock valued at $34,600,528. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

