Deutsche Bank AG Sells 19,917 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,871,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,917 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.22% of Marvell Technology worth $101,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% during the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 216.2% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 67.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 839,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,699,177.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 196,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,769,590. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

MRVL stock opened at $68.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $73.53.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.96.

Read Our Latest Report on MRVL

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.