Deutsche Bank AG Sells 31,827 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,203,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,827 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.72% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $127,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 59.1% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGK stock opened at $62.66 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.06 and a fifty-two week high of $64.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.84. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

