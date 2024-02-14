Deutsche Bank AG Sells 386,431 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 21.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,432,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386,431 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in RTX were worth $103,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,186,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.5% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 4.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,557,000. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 8.8% during the third quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:RTX opened at $90.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $120.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.07. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $104.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. RTX’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,176.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,176.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,769.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,224 shares of company stock worth $205,448 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on RTX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price target on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

