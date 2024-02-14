Deutsche Bank AG Sells 83,962 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,715 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 83,962 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.28% of Autodesk worth $124,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth $1,052,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter worth $501,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 15.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 209,868 shares of the software company’s stock worth $43,400,000 after buying an additional 28,184 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 15.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,973 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 3.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 210,556 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $43,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.40.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $256.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.41, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.38 and a 12 month high of $269.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 2,500 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,829,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 7,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $1,843,176.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,863,896. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,316 shares in the company, valued at $9,829,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,915 shares of company stock worth $7,829,249. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

