Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Acquired by Legacy Financial Group Inc.

Legacy Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,812 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 7.8% of Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $15,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $399,000. Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $21,903,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after buying an additional 33,461 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 3,484,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,289,000 after buying an additional 22,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of DFAC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.87. 697,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,302. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.92 and a 1-year high of $30.48. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.14 and its 200 day moving average is $27.63.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.