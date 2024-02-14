Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Sold by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. lowered its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GEM Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 174,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Meritas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,534,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 236,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,392,000 after buying an additional 17,543 shares in the last quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc. now owns 175,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,415,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,816,000.

NYSEARCA:DFUS traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.92. 121,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,642. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $54.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.30.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

