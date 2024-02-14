Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Down to $4.59

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.59, but opened at $4.42. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 20,993,653 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Trading Down 3.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.80.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOXS. AI Squared Management Ltd acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,206,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the first quarter worth about $2,964,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 505.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 159,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 133,297 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 368.5% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 165,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 130,344 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter worth about $1,273,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

