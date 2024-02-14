Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Down to $4.59

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.59, but opened at $4.42. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 20,993,653 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average is $8.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AI Squared Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the first quarter worth $2,964,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 505.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 159,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 133,297 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 368.5% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 165,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 130,344 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at $1,273,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

