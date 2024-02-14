Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock Position Lowered by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 21.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,156,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 318,297 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $100,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFS. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $495,973,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $340,672,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,597,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,663,000 after buying an additional 3,102,119 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,260 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on DFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.24.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $108.39 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $79.04 and a 1-year high of $122.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 24.89%.

Insider Transactions at Discover Financial Services

In other news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

