Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNBGet Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect Dun & Bradstreet to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $14.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.33, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is currently -333.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 25.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,608,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950,464 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,478,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 13.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,107,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,659 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 108.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,065,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,048,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $12.00 to $10.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.48.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

