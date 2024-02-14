Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect Dun & Bradstreet to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance

Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $14.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.33, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is currently -333.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 25.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,608,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950,464 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,478,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 13.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,107,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,659 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 108.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,065,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,048,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $12.00 to $10.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.48.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DNB

About Dun & Bradstreet

(Get Free Report)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.