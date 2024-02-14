DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Acquired by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $66.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.95. The company has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 71.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.37. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 154.84%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Featured Articles

