Dye & Durham Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:DND)

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.

Dye & Durham Stock Performance

TSE:DND opened at C$12.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$815.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.12. Dye & Durham has a twelve month low of C$7.46 and a twelve month high of C$21.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.72.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

Insider Activity at Dye & Durham

In other Dye & Durham news, insider Plantro Ltd. bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.42 per share, with a total value of C$576,600.00. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,139,500 shares of company stock worth $13,956,800. Insiders own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$23.00 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.