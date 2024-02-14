Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ DYNT opened at $0.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.63. Dynatronics has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 million. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a negative net margin of 14.13%.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

