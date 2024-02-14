Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Gap Down to $24.01

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.01, but opened at $23.44. Dyne Therapeutics shares last traded at $24.79, with a volume of 63,298 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DYN shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.12.

In related news, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $316,420.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,709.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dirk Kersten acquired 1,714,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $29,999,987.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,416,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,293,877.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $316,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,709.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 297,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,177. 32.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,322,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,375,000 after acquiring an additional 702,966 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,927,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,722,000 after buying an additional 407,699 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,499,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,124,000 after buying an additional 165,279 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $24,457,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,009,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,607,000 after buying an additional 515,079 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

