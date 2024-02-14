E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,437 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,569,395 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,983,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,505,879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,701,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,429 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,109,563 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,341,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160,347 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,835,509,000 after acquiring an additional 59,466,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $49.99. 8,229,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,450,457. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.26.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,306,619.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

