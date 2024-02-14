E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 77.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,984,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $497.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,749,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,703,238. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $480.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $455.86. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $382.37 and a 52-week high of $505.92. The stock has a market cap of $384.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
