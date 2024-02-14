E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $15.33 Million Stock Holdings in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,234,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,697 shares during the quarter. iQIYI comprises about 1.2% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.34% of iQIYI worth $15,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IQ. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 92.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iQIYI during the second quarter worth about $53,000. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in iQIYI during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 1,404.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 30.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on IQ. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of iQIYI in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.39.

iQIYI Stock Performance

IQ stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,829,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,128,771. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. iQIYI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $7.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.68.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. iQIYI had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About iQIYI

(Free Report)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.